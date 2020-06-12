What a happy coincidence. During what was possibly the most traumatic two weeks in the country since the Great Depression, with the ongoing pandemic and racial unrest, I get a call from my friend, attorney E. Leonard Rubin, the former director of the CBA Bar Show, telling me I’ve got watch the London West End revival of “42nd Street,” which still appears on PBS’ “Great Performances” and is now also available for streaming on Broadway HD.

When Lenny told me it was the best production of the musical he had ever seen, I needed take a look.

But first, a little history.

The Great Depression resulted from the stock market crash of 1929, which left many in our country desolate until our nation’s economic recovery following World War II.

During this time, the public was occasionally cheered by great Hollywood movie musicals. One was “42nd Street,” released in 1933.

With music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, the film featured such classic songs as “You’re Getting to Be a Habit with Me,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and “42nd Street” as well as number of Busby Berkeley’s most famous dance numbers.

It was the backstage musical of “Pretty Lady,” a show being produced at the height of the Depression, which may be forced close on opening night because its star, Dorothy Brock (Bebe Daniels) broke her ankle and cannot go on.

The show’s tyrannical director, Julian Marsh (Warner Baxter) must decide whether to allow Peggy Sawyer (Ruby Keeler), an inexperienced, first-time member of the chorus line, to take on the part, with five hours to learn all the lines and new routines before the show opens on Broadway.

The movie, which also starred a young Ginger Rogers, Una Merkel, George Brent and Dick Powell, was a great hit, being nominated for an Academy Award. It is ranked among the American Film Institute’s best musicals.

Then in 1980, after being adapted for the stage with book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble and choreography by the late Gower Champion and produced by David Merrick, it opened on Broadway and began a series of long and successful runs throughout the world culminating in its most recent West End revival.

The musical numbers were enlarged by other great hits written by Warren and Dubin for some other excellent movies of the 1930’s, including “Lullaby of Broadway” from “Gold Diggers of 1935.”

Len Rubin was right to rave about the London revival. The PBS production we both saw had been filmed on stage before a live audience reacting in laughs and applauds, adding immensely to the enjoyment of the performance.

The cast was absolutely fantastic and certainly was well worth your checking out for yourselves. Most impressive was the huge chorus line of dancers and singers going through Gower Champion’s inspired routines.

Particularly of note were the segments which successfully emulated the Busby Berkeley numbers from the film, by having a large mirror, carefully angled above the performers, who lay straight on the stage floor, so the theater audience could appreciate their synchronized patterns.

As Lenny and I compared notes, we both remembered the year the show opened in New York — Jane Byrne was in her first term as Chicago’s first female mayor after moving into the Gold Coast — in the 42nd Ward.

It seemed only natural that the Bar Show that year be entitled “42nd Ward,” and Len’s wife, attorney Audrey Rubin was cast as the feisty mayor. A role, which I might add, Audrey excelled at until Byrne’s decline from popularity. It was then, when she portrayed the mayor dressed in a white strapless ballgown, in front of microphones, arms extended like Eva Peron and sang to the tune of “Don’t Cry for me Argentina,” “Don’t Cry for me in Chicago.”

As it turned out that year, one of the most outstanding Bar Show performances was by a little known member of the chorus, Edie Reese, as Polly, a role inspired by the novice Peggy Sawyer in the musical.

Polly is a paralegal who delivers a message from her employer, an attorney who for years has had a major role in the Bar Show, that she cannot participate this year because a judge has scheduled her for trial during the run.

As the stunned director, Bob Fussy, anticipates canceling the show for lack of a leading lady, suddenly little Polly goes into some great tap routines. This causes Fussy to think she might replace the old star but she must be a lawyer to be in the show.

To become a lawyer in time for the opening, Polly would have to pass the LSAT, get into law school, graduate, pass the bar, get admitted to practice and join the CBA… in less than a week.

Can it be done? Why not? This is musical comedy.

Upon entering law school with an accelerated program of three days, Polly takes on the Herculean task of taking 20 final exams in one day and 10 more the next. Polly returns to the show with good news and bad. Not only did she graduate, pass the bar and get admitted to practice, she has just been appointed as a justice to the U.S Supreme Court.

The bad news? Chief Justice Burger thinks it is undignified for one to be both a judge on the court and a performer in the Bar Show.

After much thought and deliberation, Polly announces her decision, proudly declaring in the best show-biz tradition, “I’m resigning from the court and sticking with the Bar Show.”

Just in time for the finale, Polly glances for a moment at the new words to “Lullaby of Broadway” and joins a cheering cast in a blistering song and dance closing number, which went — “Come on along and listen to, the alibi of lawyers. For all the things we did not do, the alibi of lawyers… The reason for a case not won — we blame it on the jury… The reason why a will’s not done — you’re still alive, don’t worry… ”

A silly plot — yes — but one consistent with the story of the film and the musical. And let’s face it — we could all use a little silliness in our lives these days.