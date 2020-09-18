Broadway in Chicago, having most of its last season canceled because of the pandemic, announced its preliminary lineup for the next season of productions in a grand display of optimism.Here are the shows with the hopeful dates and places: “Six” at Broadway Playhouse from Nov. 24 to March 21, 2021: The British pop concert, with an all-female cast backed by an all-female band, is about the six ill-fated wives of Henry VIII, who each perform in the style of a different contemporary rock diva.The production, which had its …