I recently rediscovered yet another gem of a motion picture while surfing the internet during the pandemic blackout.The film “A Face in the Crowd” turned out to be even more relevant today than when it was released in 1957. It stars Andy Griffith, in his first movie, as Larry “Lonesome” Rhodes, a guitar slinging, country singing, good old boy, who journalist Marcia Jeffries (Patricia Neal) finds in a drunken state in jail.Using his propensity to say whatever comes to his mind, or to sing a song …