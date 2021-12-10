Stephen Sondheim, left, with columnist Julian Frazin at the Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner to benefit the Chicago Public Library Foundation in October 2015 at UIC Forum. Photo by Dan Rest for CPL FoundationHere we are in the first weeks of December, a period in which every year since 1923 members of the Chicago Bar Association would trade in their law books and briefs for scripts, and their suits and ties for outlandish costumes, makeup and wigs, to participate in the CBA’s annual social and political gridiron …