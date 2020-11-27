Finally something happy to write about.Through the many years during which Phil Citrin, Len Rubin, John Corkery, Frank Steponate, Art Garwin and I were writing, directing, performing in and producing the Chicago Bar Association’s annual satirical, gridiron show, we were often approached by members of the audience who would thank us for giving them the chance to not only laugh at themselves, but also at the very things that disturb and upset them.While we were grateful for their appreciation, I must confess that it was …