Following a week of anguish and anxiety of witnessing thousands of protestors storm and defile our nation’s capital, I was looking forward to a quiet evening at home in quarantine last Tuesday.I was ordering Chinese food from P.F. Chang’s and reviewing the Chicago Shakespeare Theater sponsored screening of “The Journey,” billed as an immersive, virtual event. It was created and is performed by world renowned illusionist, mentalist and performance artist, Scott Silven, from his home in Scotland.Encouraged by favorable …