A few weeks ago I wrote a column about an online magic show I found disappointing.Today, I’m excited to report on a similar show which not only surprised and delighted me but fascinated me.Mentalist and magician Derek DelGaudio’s film of several of his off-Broadway performances of “In & Of Itself” (available on Hulu) is an outstanding demonstration of his skills and as intriguing as any live presentation.This soft spoken, unassuming, seemingly humble young man tells his interesting and compelling stories, quietly and …