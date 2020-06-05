Los Angeles, 1991: Rodney King.

New York, 2015: Eric Garner.

Chicago, 2015: Laquan McDonald.

Minneapolis, 2020: George Floyd.

The forementioned places, dates and names are among some of the most publicized examples of police violence against black men during the last three decades.

There were, of course, many others that went unreported or were buried in police reports.

And we also cannot forget the great number of violent protests, resulting in death and destruction, across the nation following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Disturbances like these through the years, were on the mind of the multitalented, prolific Spike Lee when he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.”

The motion picture, which was nominated for two Academy awards — Best Original Screenplay for Lee and Best Supporting Actor for Danny Aiello — was a favorite of both Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, winning the Chicago Film Critics Association awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor in 1989.

Since it was still available on YouTube and other online platforms, and, in light of what is currently happening in the country, I decided to check it out once again, and would heartily recommend you do as well.

Lee’s work examines the dynamics of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, during a very hot summer in 1989, simmering with racial tension. It explores the roots and causes of an incident which erupts into violence.

Lee portrays Mookie, a young, not-too-ambitious delivery man for Sal’s Pizzeria, built and operated for over 25 years by Italian-American Sal (Danny Aiello) and assisted by his two sons, the racially prejudiced Pino (John Turturro) and the younger, more tolerant Vito (Richard Edson).

The neighborhood has increasingly become black and brown over two generations.

Mookie lives with his sister Jade (Joie Lee) who he reprimands for being too friendly with Sal. He also has a girlfriend, Tina (Rosie Perez) with whom he has an infant son.

Ossie Davis plays Da Mayor, an elderly drunk philosopher-king who roams about remembering his youth and trying to maintain some order, while being sweet on Mother Sister (Ruby Dee) who ignores his romantic entreaties, while observing the street from her window seat.

Samuel L. Jackson is the local storefront DJ, constantly filling the area with rock music — that is when it is not being supplanted by the beating, pulsing sound from the boom box, of a character named Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn).

The controversy starts when a local troublemaker, Buggin Out, (Giancarlo Esposito) demands that Sal, who has a “Wall of Fame” depicting only white, Italian celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Joe DiMaggio, also put up some black personalities.

Sal refuses, even as a boycott is threatened. The neighborhood teenagers, who love Sal’s pizza, ignore the boycott and show up later that evening as the restaurant is closing.

Sal, who has always maintained a good relationship with his customers, allows them in for “a couple of slices.”

When they are followed in by Buggin Out and Radio, all hell breaks loose — Buggin Out demanding Sal replace the pictures on the wall, Sal demanding that Radio shut off his music. No one can hear what the other is saying, other than an obnoxious bit of racial name-calling.

It all comes to a sudden end when Sal takes action with a baseball bat.

The fighting pours into the street where a crowd gathers. Soon after the police arrive.

If you’ve watched the news over the past week, you can get a sense of where the story goes.

As a final note, Lee, in an epilogue, posts two quotes on the issue of the use of violence.

From Malcolm X: “Because this is the situation, you and I have to preserve the right to do what is necessary to bring an end to that situation, and it doesn’t mean that I advocate violence, but at the same time I am not against using violence in self-defense. I don’t even call it violence when it’s self-defense, I call it intelligence.”

And from Dr. King: “Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. It is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. The old law of an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding … To annihilate rather than to convert. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue. Violence ends by destroying itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.”

Pretend for a moment the story wasn’t in the ’80s: What would have happened if someone with a smartphone recorded the scene and put it on the internet? Just a thought.