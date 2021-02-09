Over the past year I have written a number of columns about movies and plays which I thought, in some way, related to the today’s political scene.Regardless of your political affiliation, I think many of us would agree that our former president, Donald J. Trump, was a “huckster” — defined as one who would use showy, aggressive and even devious means to promote or sell a product.I am certain that even Trump, above all, considered himself an excellent television personality and a great salesman who knew how to “close the …