I assume that by now many of my readers have watched Aaron Sorkin’s latest film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix.For some of us old-timers, it was a trip down memory lane. For others, yet another chapter in the history of Chicago.But for all of us, it was a lesson that no matter how bad things seem today, they were worse back then, and yet the country managed to survive. And for that, we thank you, Mr. Sorkin.Through the years, there have been quite a few films and plays dealing with the 1968 riots and the trial. …