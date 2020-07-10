The first time I saw “Hamilton: An American Musical” was during the summer of 2015 in New York at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, when it was just ending its run in previews.At the time, I thought it was a very good show and gave it an excellent review. However, at that time I had a no idea that it would be the great spectacle, the big sensation and the amazing phenomenon it would later become just a few days later, following its opening night.Yet after I joined millions of others in watching the filmed stage …