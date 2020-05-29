With the pandemic blackout, local theaters (and theater critics) have had to come up with all kinds of alternatives to attract and keep their audiences.

Goodman Theatre, after canceling its current season, still plans to stag four productions in the fall, including Brian Friel’s notable “Molly Sweeney.” (In last week’s column, I gave a “four-gavel” rating to an online performance of this play by a New York company.)

Meanwhile, Artistic Director Robert Falls is livestreaming new interviews with distinguished Goodman artists like Nathan Lane and Mary Zimmerman each Friday on “Live @ Five.”

Most other Chicago theaters are offering similar events and programs online.

And it should not come as any surprise that a performing company which proudly bills its all-musicals-all-the-time style as “American musicals, Chicago style” is offering some of the most entertaining options.

Porchlight Music Theater’s Artistic Director Michael Weber has for many years maintained the tradition of featuring lesser-known productions in a series called “Porchlight Revisits” and another entitled “New Faces Sing Broadway.”

In these productions, Weber, also presents many rare photographs and relates interesting facts about each production, establishing himself as one of Chicago’s greatest Broadway historians.

Weber has chosen to use his special talents to serve as host of “Sondheim at 90 Roundtable” at 7 p.m. every Saturday on Facebook. In recognition of the composer’s birthday, he gathers a group of talented performers and directors to discuss a different Sondheim show each week.

Yet he is still able to contribute as a participant on “Movie Musical Mondays,” another Porchlight online program each Monday night on Zoom, where the public is invited to register and watch, at their leisure , a designated movie musical. They then join a group, just like a book club, to discuss the film.

I did not participate in the group, but I did watch the 1962 motion picture “The Music Man,” based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and learned some interesting facts which I could have contributed.

The original book, words and music were written by Meredith Wilson, who, up to that time had been primarily known as a radio performer.

It was written as a tribute to Wilson’s hometown of Mason City, Iowa, and set in 1912.

The original production starred Robert Preston, a supporting-cast movie actor, without much of a singing voice and little Broadway musical experience.

He portrayed Professor Harold Hill, a flim-flam traveling salesman who, though he has no musical knowledge, masquerades as a band instructor, intending to convince the good folk of River City, Iowa, to purchase musical instruments and uniforms for their children. His scam is to then leave town with the money before the townsfolk discover his scheme.

It becomes complicated when Hill and the town librarian fall in love. It’s even more complicated when her younger brother, Winthrop, becomes enthralled by Hill and enthusiastic at the prospect of learning to play the coronet.

Preston also was cast in the movie at Wilson’s insistence, although producer Jack Warner wanted a well-known star like Frank Sinatra in the title role.

Warner somewhat got his wish with the casting of the part of Marian going to the up-and-coming Shirley Jones, who by then had distinguished herself in “Oklahoma” and “Carousel.”

The part of her brother, Winthrop, was portrayed in the movie by Ron Howard, then eight years old.

The movie contained many of the 24 great musical numbers of the staged production, including “Trouble,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “The Sadder but Wiser Girl,” “Pick-a-little, Talk-a-little,” “Lida Rose,” “Gary, Indiana,” “Til There Was You,” and the bombastic “Seventy-six Trombones.”

A most interesting number was the opening “Rock Island,” accompanied only by the chug-chug of the locomotive. Along with “Trouble,” it seems a precursor to modern rap songs.

The stage production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical beating out “West Side Story.” On the other, the movie was nominated for six Academy Awards, but won only for Best Musical Score (Adaptation or treatment.)

I frankly preferred the motion picture to any stage version I have seen. Maybe it is because no performer has ever matched the role like Robert Preston.

Mathew Broderick in the 2003 television production lacked the necessary maturity, and even Geoff Packard who took the part in Goodman’s production last summer, failed to exhibit the flamboyant charisma needed for a successful con artist.

Preston found it. He literally owned the part, and fortunately his performance will be preserved on film for future audiences in years to come.