Several years ago when I was fortunate to be traveling in Kenya on a photo safari, our guide was a man who was raised in a village of mud huts and was the first in his family to live in the capital city of Nairobi.

There, he lived with his wife and children in an apartment, where he had a washer and a dryer and even a small television.

As we spent the evenings together in front of a campfire, I began to learn that many of his aspirations and frustrations were not unlike my own.

Like myself, he had a couple of teenage sons who occasionally disappointed him by complaining he never gave them enough, often disrespecting him and their mother, and frequently getting into disputes with their teachers and others in authority.

I commiserated with him, sharing my own problems, as we also spoke of future plans and dreams for our offspring.

I was recently reminded of our conversations when I watched the Broadway HD stream of Dominique Morriseau’s play “Pipeline,” which premiered at Lincoln Center in 2017 and enjoyed a heralded Chicago production last year at Victory Gardens Theater.

With today’s ongoing protests and the cries of Black Lives Matter, Ms. Morriseau’s engaging work is more relevant than ever.

While many social commentators and pundits have been discussing black rage from the aspect of public discrimination and police abuse — from the outside in — this prize-winning playwright and author examined it from the African-American perspective, from the inside, to determine what communities of color can do about the situation.

As the play opens, Nya (Karen Pittman) a single mother and teacher in a failing, violence-filled city school, is on the phone with her ex-husband, Xavier (Morocco Omari) discussing a problem their teen son Omari (Namir Smallwood) is having at Fernbrook Academy — a boarding school in an upper-class neighborhood where they jointly agreed to send him to avoid problems in his old neighborhood.

Omari was charged with assaulting one of his teachers and is in danger of being expelled. He explains the teacher was pushing him on issues that singled him out because of his race in discussing the book “Native Son.” He maintained the only reason he shoved the teacher was when the teacher tried to physically restrain him from leaving the class in protest.

Both parents were extremely upset, with each blaming the other for their son’s behavior.

Omari explains his action as a “how” and “why,” not an a excuse.

Nya becomes particularly disturbed when reading a poem by Gwendolyn Brooks, “We Real Cool,” which ends with the ominous line, “Soon we die.”

Nya responds with the concern of every mother: “No idea if one day someone would expire him because he’s too young or too black, too threatening, too uninformed, too angry or too quiet, too everyday or too cool or just too too.”

Nya’s rant is but one of many throughout the play, including those delivered by her good friend, Laurie (Tasha Lawrence), a white teacher; Jasmine (Heather Velazquez), Omari’s Hispanic girlfriend who also feels ostracized by her more affluent classmates; Don (Jaime Lincoln Smith), the schools black security guard, who feels overwhelmed and unsupported in his position, and Xavier cannot understand his son’s behavior considering his unique opportunities in life.

And then there is Omari, appearing at various times as a brooding, discontent ghostly image and finally, in response to his mother’s plea to give her some kind of advice of what he would have her do, comes up with 10 instructions.

Omari’s words are wise and applicable for anyone in authority — parents, teachers, police, elected officials and even those two guys who talked about their kids in front of the Kenyan campfire so many years ago.

Final verdict: 4 gavels.