For the past five months we have lived through the chaos and turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic.A few of us have sadly seen or learned of the death of a close relative or friend who perished due to this insidious plague. Certainly many of us know of someone who at some time was diagnosed with the disease.Fortunately, the only contact most of us have had has been with the self-imposed quarantine, the wearing of masks and the constant barrage of television news with its competing voices bringing the daily number of …