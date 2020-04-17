Well, here we are. At least a month into our self- and government-imposed quarantines and shelters in place, as the disastrous coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on, with no discernible end in sight.

Is this a glimpse of our future? Is this how our lives are going to be in the world, not necessarily next year or the one after, but possibly 10, 15 or 20 years from now?

When all of us, stuck in our homes, will be afraid to wander outside for fear of being contaminated and poisoned by noxious odors and gases that fill the air as a result of our failure to heed the warnings of our scientists about the dangers of climate change?

Will today’s protective cloth masks against COVID-19 be replaced by full-fledged WWII gas masks or those plastic bubble heads we have all seen in sci-fi films?

A little dark, you think, for a column on entertainment? Perhaps, but there is still time and hope. And we do have our diversions.

Even today there is light — not so much at the end of the tunnel — but certainly shining brightly on our TV sets, computer screens, iPads and cell phones, which many of us have come to rely on to help with our loneliness, frustration and sanity.

Every day we learn of more plays and musicals being made available to us, filmed as live events and then digitally transmitted.

And, you may begin to wonder, as we become more and more accustomed to this new phenomenon, what effect it will have on the future of live entertainment.

Those of us who follow theater headlines can find plenty of lists of plays currently available to stream online, like the ones published by Playbill.

These have included filmed versions of earlier live productions such as “The King and I,” “Gypsy,” “Miss Saigon,” and “Les Miserables.”

In past years the Metropolitan Opera has simulcast live productions to movie theaters throughout the world, giving rise to a debate over filmed versus live productions.

At metopera.com, you can now view a different opera each day from home.

Does the comfort of sitting alone in your home equal the experience of sharing it with a live audience in a theater, or, for that matter, a stadium, cabaret or a concert hall?

The answer is “yes and no,” “maybe” and “it all depends.”

Actually, it’s not that complicated. Take sports, for example. Naturally, with the outcome uncertain, live is better than taped.

Televised is not bad either. With close-ups, you are able to see the pitcher’s emotions, the batter’s determination, the umpire’s mistakes.

But then again, you can’t beat fun at the old ballpark — the roar of the crowd, the smell of the hot dogs, the beer, popcorn, peanuts, the thrill of victory and agony of heartburn.

The same for basketball, football and hockey. (Not so much for golf. That game was made for TV). As was horse racing, although to enjoy it off-track, you’ve got to have a little money — even a $1 online bet — in the game

As for cabarets, you can’t top the reaction of the audience or yourself when there’s a fine singer in front of you. And when there’s a good in-person performance, everyone (even an unknown) is a star.

I’m so grateful that “bar magic,” once so popular here, is back in Chicago. You can’t beat being fooled by an up close and personal slight of hand artist. Even the magicians with amazing illusions are more impressive live than on the screen.

And if you like listening at home to your recordings of jazz and great composers, spend a night at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or Ravinia Festival.

Last week I watched a broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” one of my favorite comedians. Like the rest of us, he was alone at home without an audience.

As usual, he had a couple of funny lines. But with no audience, there were no laughs . And it was boring.

Two nights later, I watched John Legend star in “Jesus Christ Superstar” in a taped version of his live 2018 Easter performance performed before a large audience.

Legend’s performance was excellent, as was Sara Bareilles’ as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

The huge audience was very receptive and enthusiastic, cheering loudly as each featured performer entered and completed their number.

However, somehow their response did not seem authentic. Was it real or a track laid down?

I personally could not share their reaction. I was not there physically or mentally.

I am convinced that something happens when you are part of the crowd.

For better or worse, you become caught up in the action.

You, as an individual, become part of the whole, whether in a stadium, a cabaret, a concert hall, and yes, even a theater, and this “participation” is part of your enjoyment or displeasure in the performance.

And, that’s why I believe, that once this nightmare is over, the lights will come on again not only in the theater district on Broadway, but in Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Boston and all over the world where audiences gather to be entertained by live performances.