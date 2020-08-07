This was one of the hardest columns I’ve ever had to write.This past week, the legal profession in Chicago lost one of its greatest supporters, and I personally lost my best friend and collaborator.He was not a lawyer, a judge or ever a teacher of the law. His name was Larry Novak, and for three decades he was the musical director, arranger and conductor of the orchestra for the Chicago Bar Association’s annual satirical social and political production, variously known as “Christmas Spirits” and “The Bar Show.” Larry also …