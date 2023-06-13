Judge Ramon Ocasio III asked me to participate in a meditation on race and racial justice, believing that the third anniversary of the Illinois Supreme Court Statement on Racial Justice was an appropriate time to renew our dialogue and most importantly our commitment. But before I could attack such a heavy subject, I had promised someone an end of the school year trip.Unlike other ethnicities, few African Americans can trace their heritage back five or six generations to the hill, or the village, or even the country that …