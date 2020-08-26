Where a public official uses personal email or text messages to conduct public business and is able to unilaterally execute decisions as a public official, any email or text relating to public business is considered in possession of a public body and may be obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.The Better Government Association (BGA), a not-for-profit watchdog group, submitted requests under the Freedom of …