Where a party seeks access to an action plan under the Freedom of Information Act, the agency possessing the plan may redact details that could endanger the population, personnel, or effectiveness of the plan prior to release, but may not claim the entire plan is exempt unless it can show that every section of the plan meets that requirement.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Lucy Parsons Labs (LPL) is an organization that describes itself as a …