SPRINGFIELD — Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich regained his freedom this week. But he could still permanently lose his law license in Illinois.The Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission will hold a hearing Tuesday morning in Blagojevich’s disciplinary case.Slightly more than two weeks before President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence on Feb. 18, Blagojevich was scheduled to sit for a deposition in connection with the ARDC case at the Colorado federal prison facility where he was an inmate.ARDC …