A federal judge ordered Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit accusing him of running afoul of the First Amendment when he fired an executive assistant his first day in office.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion by Kaegi and the assessor’s office for a protective order that would bar plaintiff Margaret Connelly from taking Kaegi’s deposition.Connelly alleges Kaegi terminated her employment in …