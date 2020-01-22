A federal judge last week dismissed a suit brought by a man who sued more than three dozen defendants after he was ticketed by police for leaving a Costco store without paying for the shrimp he allegedly ate.In a 17-page opinion issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. called plaintiff Christopher Stoller’s litigation “completely frivolous.” Dow wrote because Stoller filed his suit more than two years after the Costco incident, most of his claims were beyond the statutes of limitation.&ldquo …