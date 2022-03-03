Where estate sued under FTCA after deceased veteran was referred by VA out to other hospital for surgery and subsequently died, surgeon at outside hospital did not qualify as a government employee and limited waiver of sovereign immunity did not apply.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty, Southern District of Illinois.David Talignani was a United States military veteran. In 2015, he consulted a neurosurgeon with the Department of Veterans Affairs Saint Louis Health …