Where Oregon law granted immunity from tort suit for recreation land as long as landowner charged only a parking fee, pass sold by United States Forest Service qualified as parking fee even though it included access to other amenities such as restrooms.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Gary D. Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.Brent Ludwig died in an accidental drowning in August 2014 while hiking to Ramona Falls, a waterfall on the Sandy River in the Mount Hood Wilderness in Oregon. …