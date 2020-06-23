Last week’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision extending federal employment law protection to gay and transgender persons would have come as no surprise to the bold Chicago federal judge who reached the same conclusion 37 years ago in a landmark decision of his own.

U.S. District Judge John F. Grady, who died last December at age 90 after 39 years of service on Chicago’s federal bench, found in 1983 that Eastern Airlines had unlawfully discriminated against pilot Karen Ulane when the airline fired her upon learning that she no longer identified as male. A Vietnam War combat pilot who joined Eastern in 1968, in an era when the airline billed itself “the Wings of Man,” Ulane sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Then and now, Title VII prohibited discrimination based on “sex.” Grady found in his opinion in the Ulane case that “sex is not a cut-and-dried matter of chromosomes” and that as used in the statute, the word “can be and should be reasonably interpreted to include among its denotations the question of sexual identity … therefore, transsexuals are protected by Title VII.”

Grady’s decision came after a lengthy bench trial during which he came to know Ulane, said Chicago civil rights attorney Fay Clayton, who was Ulane’s lawyer.

“Once Judge Grady realized that Karen Ulane was a woman,” Clayton said, “then it was easy to see that Title VII would apply, because when Eastern Airlines thought she was a man, she was one of their star pilots.”

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not see the case in the same way, reversing Grady in 1984 and dismissing Ulane as a person who believed she was a woman but suffered from a “sexual identity disorder,” as the court put it.

In 2017, the 7th Circuit backed away from its Ulane decision, in a case called Hively v. Ivy Tech Community College, holding that Title VII covered employees fired for being gay. Clayton said she wrote to Grady shortly after the Hively decision, telling him it meant that “effectively, you were right.”

In last week’s opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia did not credit Grady but resolved the issue by saying definitively what he believed back in 1983, a time when gay and transgender civil rights claims gained little traction in the courts. The court in Bostock held, in a trio of consolidated cases, that Title VII protected plaintiff Aimee Stephens, who was fired from her job at a funeral home after she began identifying as a woman, just as Karen Ulane, who died in 1989, had been fired by Eastern. The court also ruled in favor of plaintiff Donald Zarda, who was fired after he mentioned being gay, and plaintiff Gerald Bostock, who was fired after joining a gay softball team.

“The people are entitled to rely on the law as written, without fearing that courts might disregard its plain terms based on some extratextual consideration,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the Supreme Court majority. “In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee’s sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”

Like Grady, Gorsuch focused on the text of Title VII, and specifically on what the word “sex” meant.

“My point,” Grady said about his Ulane decision in a 2011 interview with 7th Circuit Executive Collins Fitzpatrick, “was that Congress had not defined ‘sex’ in the statute, and I thought the term literally applied.”

Those who knew Grady well knew him as fiercely independent, unafraid of reversal by a higher court, and dedicated to the principle of doing what he believed the law commanded. They see his decision in Ulane as emblematic of his long service to the United States and its federal district court in Chicago. They see the Bostock decision as a measure of long-deserved vindication. Bostock happened to have been decided just three days after the day on which the Northern District of Illinois had planned to hold a memorial service for Grady, only to have to postpone it amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Judge Grady was clearly a man ahead of his time,” said Howard Orenstein, who was one of Grady’s law clerks during his consideration of the Ulane case. “The Bostock decision cements his legacy so well by bringing this question back to where he nailed it 37 years ago. Sometimes the law really isn’t that complicated. We just need to have faith in what the law says and in the ability of principled judges to apply the law to the facts.”

“I can imagine Judge Grady smiling,” said Clayton.

If Grady is smiling, the odds are that as satisfying as it is to be vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court, he probably would be more pleased that the Karen Ulanes, Amy Stephenses, Donald Zardas and Gerald Bostocks of the world at least will get their day in federal court from now on, as the judge believed Title VII gave them all along.