Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s harshest critics, answers questions after speaking on the House floor Monday.— AP Photo/Jacquelyn MartinWASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing an extraordinary referendum on his leadership of the House after a conservative member of his own Republican majority, a longtime critic, moved to launch a vote to oust him from the helm.Late Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., rose in the chamber as the House was almost done for the day to file the …