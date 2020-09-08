In Kurtzhals v. Cty. of Dunn, No. 19-3111, 2020 U.S. App. LEXIS 25182, *5-6 (7th Cir., Aug. 10), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applied, but questioned, the standard requiring “but for” causation for claims of discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Sgt. Todd Kurtzhals worked for the Sheriff’s Office of Dunn County, Wis. Kurtzhals had a history of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his service in the military. When Kurtzhals returned to the sheriff’s office in 2014 following a combat …