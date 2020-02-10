On Dec. 4, in Stegall v. Saul, 943 F.3d 1124 (7th Cir. 2019), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion that provides a useful refresher as to federal evidentiary standards in cases filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the importance of preserving issues for appeal.Risa Stegall applied and interviewed for employment at the Social Security Administration in 2010. Stegall says that she received an offer of employment at the end of her interview, after which she disclosed to the agency her …