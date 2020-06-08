In MIFAB, Inc. v. Illinois Human Rights Commission, 2020 IL App (1st) 181098, the Illinois Appellate Court underscored the importance of adhering to administrative procedures and the broad authority of administrative law judges over their proceedings when it affirmed the Illinois Human Rights Commission’s (“Commission”) entry of default judgment on the issue of liability as a sanction against an employer.

After Clint Towers (“Towers”) filed a charge of race and national origin discrimination with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against his former employer, MIFAB, Inc. (“MIFAB”), he exercised his administrative right to file a complaint with the Commission.

Between the first case management conference in front of the Commission’s Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) on March 6, 2009, and approximately June 2011, MIFAB missed 15 deadlines set by the judge, failed to answer discovery in a timely manner and failed to file courtesy copies as required. Furthermore, MIFAB failed to appear at a scheduled status three times, and was ordered to pay Towers’ attorneys’ fees as a sanction for its failure to appear on the latest occasion. The ALJ admonished MIFAB on at least two occasions that failure to comply with the ALJ’s orders could result in default as a sanction.

Following MIFAB’s latest transgression, on June 21, 2011, the ALJ recommended that default against MIFAB on the issue of liability was warranted for MIFAB engaging in conduct that unreasonably delayed the proceedings. The ALJ denied MIFAB’s motion for rehearing on the issue of liability. The ALJ then held a damages hearing, where the ALJ rejected MIFAB’s attempt to renew its motion for rehearing. Following the damages hearing, the ALJ recommended awarding Towers a total of $183,212.75 in backpay, emotional distress damages of $10,000 and attorneys’ fees of $36,150.

The Commission adopted the recommendations of the ALJ, and MIFAB appealed the Commission’s Order to the appellate court under the Administrative Review Law. On appeal, MIFAB argued, among other things, that the Commission exceeded its authority by awarding Towers default judgment on liability as a sanction because the recommendation of default was not permitted by the Illinois Administrative Code.

The court rejected that argument outright, holding that “Section 5300.720 (56 Ill. Admin. Code 5300.720) is clear that if a party unreasonably refuses to comply with ‘any Order entered under this Part’ or otherwise engages in conduct which unreasonably delays or protracts proceedings, the ALJ may enter a default against that party.”

The Court also determined that the Commission’s findings of fact that MIFAB had engaged in unreasonable delays and protracted the proceedings were not against the manifest weight of the evidence and, therefore, that the Commission’s adoption of the ALJ’s recommendation to default MIFAB on liability as a sanction was not an abuse of discretion.

The court also noted in dicta that, “if we were to apply [Illinois Supreme Court] Rule 219(c) to the facts of this case, we would still find that the Commission did not err by entering default against petitioner because its conduct showed a deliberate, contumacious or unwarranted disregard for the ALJ’s authority.”

Finally, the court upheld the damages award and rejected MIFAB’s argument that it was denied due process.

Although default judgment on the issue of liability is a serious penalty likely to be applied only in the case of egregious disregard for procedure, the court’s opinion in MIFAB serves as a counsel and all litigants of the perils of ignoring the rules and orders of any tribunal, no matter the forum.