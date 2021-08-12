In Daza v. Indiana, No. 20-1209, 2021 U.S. App. LEXIS 18729 (June 23, 2021), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applied the doctrine of claim preclusion to prevent a former employee from maintaining a second lawsuit against his former employer based on the former employee’s discharge.Peter Daza was a former employee of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) whose employment was terminated in 2015. Daza filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana in 2017 alleging that his …