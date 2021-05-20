In a recent opinion, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reiterated the requirements that must be met for an employee to identify a similarly situated comparator for purposes of a Title VII claim.The case is Gamble v. FCA US LLC, No. 20-2254, 2021 U.S. App. LEXIS 10148 (April 8, 2021).Wesley Gamble began working at an assembly plant for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in July 2015. During his onboarding and again later in his employment, Gamble received a copy of FCA’s anti-harassment policy. The policy stated that, in the …