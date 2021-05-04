In a recent memorandum opinion and order on an employer’s motion to dismiss an employee’s lawsuit, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois addressed the standard for what constitutes a plausible allegation of a materially adverse employment action for purposes of employee claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.The case is Majors v. Tootsie Roll Indus., Inc., No. 20-cv-3044, 2021 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54574 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 23, 2021).John P. Majors filed a …