A North Carolina professional gamer who allegedly stalked an Illinois competitor online must face the competitor’s defamation lawsuit in this state, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois declined to reverse an earlier ruling denying defendant Jonathan Leo Smith’s motion to dismiss the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction.Kendall held Smith can be required to answer plaintiff Ryan Lord’s suit in Illinois because he directed his …