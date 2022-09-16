When I think about plays with two major characters, I generally think about Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” Sam Shepard’s “True West” and Edward Albee’s “Zoo Story.” Now I can add “The Garbologists” to my list. Written by Highland Park native Lindsay Joelle, the 85-minute play is currently showing through Oct. 2 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie.Directed by Cody Estle, it is the latest odd couple play about a pair of New Yorkers from different worlds, who are thrown together as a crew on a Manhattan …