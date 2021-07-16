U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tossed a Trump administration policy Thursday that barred immigration judges from putting off the deportation cases of immigrants waiting on green cards and visas.Garland overruled a decision by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that judges could not temporarily shelve those cases — a practice known as administrative closure.Immigration judges, who are employees of Garland’s Department of Justice, said the practice helps them manage their dockets more efficiently by letting them …