The first reported use of ejusdem generis as a canon of statutory construction is from 1321. Now we have “reverse ejusdem generis.” The phrase was first used in a 1996 federal case, and this obscure interpretative tool wasn’t the topic of a law review article until 2020. In a breach of contract case from Utah where the Court of Appeals cited “Fun with Reverse Ejusdem Generis,” 105 Minn. L. Rev. 1, the defendants deployed the new canon to support their interpretation of a 1996 settlement agreement.As Professor Jay Wexler …