A gay man failed to show he likely would be persecuted based on his sexual orientation if he is deported to his native Jamaica, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Anthony Lloyd Murry’s petition for review of the Board of Immigration Appeals' decision to deny him relief from removal.The court acknowledged that “most of Jamaican society has been homophobic” for much of the country’s history.“But Jamaica rarely enforces its anti-sodomy laws for consensual sexual relations, and recent …