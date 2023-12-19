People v. Higgins, 2023 IL App (4th) 220837, Sections 59–61, recently highlighted the “obvious injustice” that occurs when a trial court (1) states what it believes would be a fair sentence during a Supreme Court Rule 402 conference, (2) the defendant pleads guilty, (3) and the trial court sentences the defendant to more than twice the indicated “fair sentence.” Although the Illinois Appellate Court noted the problems stemming from the lack of a transcript and judicial participation in plea negotiations (i.e., risk of …