Edward M. Genson defended the biggest characters in the biggest criminal cases, and he wasn’t above using some theatrics at trial to help him win.

But his colleagues in the legal world this week also recalled how one of the city’s most colorful attorneys was arguably at his best during small moments, away from the spotlight.

He dressed as Santa Claus at an orphanage. He gave hundreds of dollars to a young lawyer he’d never met. He mentored his staff, befriended former rivals and made new acquaintances feel like they’d known him for years.

Genson was cunning in the courtroom and worked tirelessly for his clients, which ranged from judges ensnared in Operation Greylord and Operation Gambat, to R&B singer R. Kelly and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

But it wasn’t just ego motivating his work, said Jeffrey Steinbeck, a partner of Genson’s for decades.

“Yeah, he wanted to win,” Steinbeck said. “But he also wanted to win because he believed in some aspect of his client, such that he believed he should win for them; that he owed them. And he cared about them.”

Genson died this week after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

Among the rivals to whom Genson endeared himself was Charles B. Sklarsky, a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted judges and attorneys as part of Greylord, the sweeping investigation of corruption in the Cook County Circuit Court in the mid-1980s.

The two tangled in state court when Sklarsky, now of counsel at Jenner & Block LLP, was a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, and they clashed multiple times when Genson represented defendants such as former judges Wayne Olsen and John Devine.

Sklarsky called him “a very vigorous, very aggressive opponent” who thrived during cross-examinations; a student of human nature who knew the rules of evidence and knew how to exploit weaknesses. He said Genson used confusion, spin and sleight-of-hand at times, but “he always had a smile on his face.”

“He was a rogue, but he was a lovable rogue,” Sklarsky said. “Especially when you got to know him, and respect that the guy had the chutzpah to do some of the things he did. You knew it was coming, and you couldn’t stop him.”

He walked with a cane, which he would sometimes slam on the defense table for emphasis, or lean on a little longer while making a presentation.

In one case, highlighted in a 2011 profile in Leading Lawyers, Genson represented a police officer charged over comments he sent over the 10-channel tapes that contain calls to and from all police cars.

According to Scott F. Turow, a partner at Dentons US LLP who was then a federal prosecutor, Genson cross-examined the police chief who explained the system, and, perhaps to confuse or simply captivate, made a show of it.

“And then you push this button?’ ‘No, that’s the stop button.’ ‘Oh, this button?’ ‘No, that’s the change channel button.’ When he finished, everyone in the courtroom was laughing, and Eddie, who has never been svelte, concluded his examination with a broad sweep of his arm and bowing all the way to his toes,” Turow told Leading Lawyers, a sister publication owned by Law Bulletin Media.

Genson wasn’t afraid of media attention — he told the New York Times in December 2008 that he agreed to represent Blagojevich because “I take the cases that are fun” — nor did he hesitate to point out how it can hurt a defense.

“Every juror passes those [newspaper] boxes, and no matter how hard a juror tries, how are they going to be able to pass it without reading it?" Genson told Chicago Lawyer that same year, after he helped R. Kelly get acquitted of sex crimes in a trial that the judge referred to as “a soap opera.”

Genson earned his law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 1965. He had three adult children and five grandchildren, and lived with his wife, Susan, in Deerfield.

Steinbeck, his partner for more than 20 years, said Genson was much more than a flamboyant personality. Behind the scenes, he worked harder than anyone to prepare and digest every facet of a case, and every conceivable way it could break.

“It was the way he could assemble, reassemble, disassemble all of that information and summarize very complex factual matters,” Steinbeck said. “He, for all practical purposes, lived, breathed, and was the case.”

Still, he was generous with his time, and able to make new faces feel familiar in an instant.

“It was always a joke with a new client that he gave them the Ed Genson treatment, and they walked out thinking they were best friends,” said Vadim A. Glozman, an associate at Edward M. Genson & Associates who clerked at the firm and joined right out of law school.

Steinbeck said Genson took joy in helping others, too. He recalled an incident in which he gave $500 to a young lawyer after an older attorney backed out of mentoring him.

He also said for years, their firm helped an orphanage on the West Side celebrate Christmas by donating toys and gifts, and hiring a professional makeup artist to turn Genson into Santa Claus for the kids.

“They swarmed him, climbed all over his lap. He spent an entire week making himself available,” Steinbeck recalled.

Genson and Sklarsky, the former U.S. attorney, stayed in touch after the latter moved to the private sector and became a defense lawyer himself. Their friendship endured for decades, Sklarsky said, and he and other former prosecutors had “wonderful visits” with Genson, even after he got a bad diagnosis in 2017.

“He long outlived what the doctors’ prognosis was,” Sklarsky said.

Glozman said it was difficult to put into words what Genson meant to his life.

“I owe everything I have to him,” he said.

Steinbeck added that Genson “absolutely worshipped” his family, and that his own kids still call Genson and his wife “Uncle Eddie” and “Aunt Susan.”

“This is a sad week for a lot of people,” he said.

According to a notice from Chicago Jewish Funerals, Genson was buried today in Skokie in a private service.

Steinbeck said a memorial service will be held when the coronavirus threat subsides.