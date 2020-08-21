Lawyers are well-acquainted with the highlights of Thurgood Marshall’s extraordinary career. He founded the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, successfully argued Brown v. Board of Education, and became the first African-American justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. But his origin story, a crescendo of social shifts and strategic legal battles that often came at great personal peril, further illuminates the civil rights movement and contemporary protests against systemic racism.“His life in many ways was a testament to the power of …