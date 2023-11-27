ATLANTA — It’s a fight over land in one of rural Georgia’s poorest areas, but it could have implications for property law across the state and nation.A hearing began Monday to help determine whether a railroad can legally condemn property to build a rail line 4.5 miles long that would serve a rock quarry and possibly other industries.A hearing officer will take up to three days of testimony, making a recommendation to the five elected members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, who will ultimately …