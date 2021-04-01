Illinois Rule of Evidence 902(12), which provides for the certification of computer-generated records, was codified effective Sept. 28, 2018. Before its codification, the admission of such records required the in-court testimony of a witness with knowledge concerning the electronic process involved. Since the rule’s codification, however, although an in-court witness may still lay the foundation for the admission of such records, a proper certification by a witness with knowledge suffices as an adequate substitute for an …