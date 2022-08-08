A woman who alleges she was sexually abused in the 1980s by a priest at St. Cyril Catholic School on the South Side received $1.75 million in a pre-suit settlement with the Archdiocese of Chicago and the local province of the Carmelite order.The woman, who is identified as Jane Doe, alleges that she was repeatedly sexually abused in elementary school by Father Robert Boley, a Carmelite priest assigned to the school.The school is now closed. Doe alleges Boley abused her multiple times in the classroom, having her stay …