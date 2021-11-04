A Dolton man received a more than $11 million settlement after being hit by a car that amputated his leg when he stopped to help a woman with her stalled vehicle.In August 2020, Walter Lennett was helping the woman push her car across a road in Riverside when he was hit by an oncoming car. He also sustained injuries to his head, shoulder and ankle.David Collins, an employee of UCAN, a not-for-profit organization based in Chicago, fell asleep at the wheel and fled the scene after hitting Lennett. Collins was driving a car …