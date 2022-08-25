A man who alleges Google Inc. refuses to remove a purportedly fraudulent review of his business from its Maps review page does not have a case against the technology giant, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Bob Xu’s lawsuit accusing Google of negligently breaching the duties it purportedly owes him under federal law, public policy and its own rules.“Google has proffered multiple grounds for dismissal, but the Court need only reach one …