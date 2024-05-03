WASHINGTON — Google’s preeminence as an internet search engine is an illegal monopoly propped up by more than $20 billion spent each year by the tech giant to lock out competition, Justice Department lawyers argued at the closings of a high-stakes antitrust lawsuit.Google, on the other hand, maintains that its ubiquity flows from its excellence, and its ability to deliver results customers are looking for.The U.S. government, a coalition of states and Google all made their closing arguments Friday in the 10 …