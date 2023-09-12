WASHINGTON — Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice charged Tuesday at the opening of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.“This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition, said Kenneth Dintzer, the Justice Department’s lead litigator.Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to …