The Google building is seen in New York in February. Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S. surfing the internet through its Chrome web browser as part of settlement in a lawsuit accusing it of illegal surveillance. — AP Photo/Seth Wenig, FileSAN FRANCISCO — Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S. surfing the internet …