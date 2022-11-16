This story has been corrected by Capitol News to reflect the correct number of seats picked up by Republicans in the Senate in the Nov. 8 election. They picked up one net seat.SPRINGFIELD — Republicans chose new leadership for their caucuses in the Illinois General Assembly on Tuesday night, while the two Democratic leaders have each announced they have the votes to maintain their positions.House Republicans elected Tony McCombie of Savanna, and Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers Grove.The change in …