Where a municipality establishes a fee against real property owners, municipal law holds a city or village can protect the good of all its citizens.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson.In 2008, the village of Winnetka experienced extreme flooding, prompting the village council to begin a program of improvements to its stormwater system.In 2011, the village experienced a “100-year flood” with waters rising to a level expected only once a …